TAMPA — If you’re thinking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ new uniforms released Tuesday look familiar, you aren’t wrong.
The Bucs unveiled of a trio of new uniforms that team officials say feature the distinctive style that defined the franchise’s most successful era from 1997-2013.
After conducting extensive research among its fans, the team worked with Nike and the NFL to deliver a uniform that it says blends the best elements of its last two designs while also introducing a new all-pewter "Color Rush" option.
"This new, but familiar look is a direct result of the valuable feedback we received from our fans,” Buccaneers Owner/Co-Chairman Ed Glazer said in a press release. “We are excited to return to our classic Super Bowl-era uniforms while also introducing a sleek Color Rush uniform that showcases our signature pewter in a new and dramatic way. The refreshed classic design of our home and away combinations bridges our past with our exciting new future, and we are confident it will resonate with our fans."
Both the red home and white away jerseys are one solid color and feature the familiar “Twill” number font outlined in orange and black, which will coordinate with the familiar red-orange-black striped pattern on the side of the pewter and white pants, according to the team.
The Buccaneers’ pewter helmet shell will remain unchanged but will now be accompanied by a black face mask. Additionally, a scaled-down version of the club’s wind-swept flag logo will adorn either side of the helmet, a change made to better accommodate the various sizes and shapes of headgear used by today’s players.
The cutlass, skull and crossed swords of the primary logo will remain intact over the deeper red. The club’s refreshed pirate ship will be embroidered principally in black on both shoulders, while the front of the jerseys will have the “Buccaneers” wordmark embroidered below the collar in the team’s updated font.