DUNEDIN — I am a baseball stadium nut. Some people enjoy coins and stamps as hobbies. Others prefer baking and gardening. Me? I go to Major League Baseball stadiums.
I've always had a fascination with ballparks and over the past several years, I and three good buddies of mine have met in a different major league city for some baseball (and booze). As a result, I have been to places around the country I would never have ventured to otherwise, such as Detroit and Kansas City. There is only one baseball city we've never been to: Houston.
Up until this year, with or without my friends, I've gone to games in 39 ballparks. In case you are wondering, "Hey, that's more ballparks than baseball cities" — note that in a few cases I have been to multiple stadiums in the same city; for example, two Yankee Stadiums, three Atlanta Braves stadiums, etc.
Which brings us to Dunedin, Florida, current home of the Toronto Blue Jays. Dunedin, of course, is the longtime spring training base of the team, as well as the location of one of its minor league affiliates. Due to Canadian COVID restrictions, we all know that the Blue Jays have been a team without a home for the second year now. Last year they played at the home of their Triple-A team in Buffalo, where rumor has it they might be headed again in June if Canada does not ease its travel restrictions. This year their home stadium, for now, is TD Ballpark.
Being the baseball stadium lover that I am, I made plans to attend a game in Dunedin. I had this opportunity during the Jays' opening home series against the Angels.
Dunedin may not be a "major league city" but it surely is a baseball town. And while TD Ballpark is not a major league stadium, it is quaint, friendly and a joy to visit to catch a major league game. Everyone at the park is welcoming, obviously glad to have you join them for a night of baseball.
Of course, you cannot compare TD Ballpark itself to any major league park; after all you could probably fit three TD Ballparks into the new massive Yankee Stadium. Upgraded lighting has brought the standards closer to major league levels. Essentially a one-decker, every seat in the house is close to the action. Every pitcher's fastball can be heard hitting the catcher's mitt with a POP. Every crack of the bat is loud and clear to even those sitting in the far outfield seats. When a batter gets hit with a pitch you can almost feel it yourself. Foul balls fly over the low rooftop with regularity into who-knows-where on the other side. It's a mere 328 down the line; 400 to dead center.
There is no out-of-town scoreboard, no ear-piercing rock music blaring between innings, no mascot running around. It is simply a splendid way to spend a day or evening to watch a baseball game. Thankfully, with COVID restrictions easing up, teams are welcoming crowds back. Like many other stadiums, TD Ballpark is at limited capacity. This means for Dunedin, roughly 1,000-plus people get to come to a game (8,500 is full capacity), not including the hundreds of cutout "fans" also in attendance! Attendees must wear masks (when not eating or drinking) and are asked to follow safety precautions associated with the pandemic.
Dunedin itself is hoping that the Blue Jays stick it out beyond May. One store owner pointed out that the usual crush of Canadians wasn’t able to come down for spring training this year and having the Jays here for any stretch now is another way to keep an increased tick to the tourist flow.
Seeing a major league baseball game in a cozy minor league park is pretty much a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It's worth the trip, wherever you are coming from.
My only predicament now is, do I count this as my 40th Major League Baseball stadium, or am I still at 39 with an asterisk?
Stadium Notes
In case you are wondering if any other major league teams played in a minor league stadium previously, the answer is yes. Besides Toronto playing in Buffalo last year, the Brooklyn Dodgers played 15 games at Roosevelt Stadium in Jersey City, New Jersey in 1956-57 as a threat to New York officials that they were looking to move the team out of Brooklyn if they couldn't get a new stadium. New York officials didn't believe they would do it, but after the 1957 season, the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles.
Ironically, Jersey City was home for many years for their rival New York Giants' Triple A team. Roosevelt Stadium later in the mid-70s would once again field a minor league team (the Indians and then the A's — with Rickey Henderson). The Giants themselves left New York after the 1957 season and played two years in the former home of the Pacific Coast League's San Francisco Seals, at Seals Stadium, before heading to Candlestick Park.
The San Diego Padres spent their first few years at San Diego Stadium, former home base of the same-named Padres in the PCL.
The Montreal Expos take the cake, though. When they joined the National League as an expansion team they played at Jarry Park for eight years, which until then was nothing more than a community field for local teams. They eventually did increase capacity from 3,000 to 28,000.
For Toronto, it is possible that it will spend two years "on the road." They would not be the first baseball team to do that. During the renovation of the original Yankee Stadium, the Yankees played at the Mets' Shea Stadium for two years, 1974-75. At least the Yankees stayed in the same city.