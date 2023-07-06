An old bromide has it that there is no crying in baseball. Fair enough.
But there is also no replay in minor league baseball.
Even better.
There are myriad reasons why minor league baseball, including the often-spectacular acts of athleticism performed by the Dunedin Blue Jays, the Clearwater Threshers and the Tampa Tarpons of the Low A Florida State League, is more fun.
But for some baseball devotees, minor league baseball is more enjoyable, a more honest representation of the former National Pastime.
Major League Baseball is a game that is ostensibly working to speed up the game, but it puts 16-penny nails in the racetrack as umpires stare into monitors hooked up to experts in New York trying to decide the accuracy of field umpires’ calls.
It’s even more thrilling than it sounds.
Watching the umps stand around on the field waiting for a call to be made is as exciting as watching the infield get hosed down before the game. If it’s meant to shorten the length of a game, it’s a failure.
Of course, there is that delicious thrill that comes when after a few minutes the umpires announce that the baserunner was, oh boy! Safe!
But imagine explaining the umpires’ official TV slow dance to a cynical prospective baseball fan, whose impressions of the game have already been formed by cliches such as, “it’s just a bunch guys just standing around” and “it’s so long” or “there’s no action.” Replay doesn’t exactly refute those otherwise criminally ignorant charges.
It’s all in the name of “getting it right.” But baseball has been getting it wrong for more than 100 years, and still the game survived. Legends like umpire Don Denkinger’s explosive blunder of calling Kansas City’s Jorge Orta safe at first when he was actually out in Game Six of the 1985 World Series. Such mistakes are part of baseball lore. Legend has it that the call cost the St. Louis Cardinals the World Series.
Yet, for lo these 38 years after Denkinger’s busted call, the Earth has continued to spin on its axis, the sun still rose in the east, and they still served hotdogs and beer at ballgames.
Other blown calls have altered the course of games, but the Republic still stands, even if barely sometimes.
Umpiring in baseball is art, not science, and the human element is an essential part of baseball history. So who needs the game to “get it right?”
Gamblers. The bettors for whom a blown call could mean the sale of their luxury yacht to cover their losses.
The Major Leagues have had replay since 2008. But save for ball-and-strike challenges in the minors, replay has yet to infest the minors. And that’s just one of the joys of minor league baseball.
When you’re watching the Blue Jays or their opponents, you’re watching pure baseball. You won’t see players dogging it on the baseball paths. You see the kind of hustle that can only be generated by players in their late teens and early ’20s who are away from home for the first time and are trying to impress coaches of their Major League worthiness.
You’ll see fielders try for and sometime make spectacular plays.
And, although it doesn’t happen often, umpires blow calls on the basepaths. In Low A ball, umpires blow calls. Given that there are only two umps at that level, it’s almost inevitable that a call will be missed.
So what?
Perhaps an angry manager emerges from the dugout to debate the merits of a call. Maybe players scream from the dugout. Partisans will deliver noisy epithets to “Blue.”
But just as the field lights clock on at dusk, the game will continue, perhaps with a man improperly installed at first base.
The sun will still set, the moon will still rise, and the lightning in the distance continues to flash.