HCA Northside recognized for heart care
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
The award is earned by hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to treating patients according to the most up-to-date guidelines as outlined by the American Heart Association, the hospital said in a press release. The program aims to increase healthy days at home and reduce hospital readmissions for heart failure patients.
St. Pete seeks biking, walking advisers
ST. PETERSBURG —The city of St. Petersburg is seeking residents to serve on the Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee, a committee to advise the mayor and administration about infrastructure improvements, educational programs and events related to walking and bicycling access and safety.
Interested candidates should desire to help improve bicycling and walking conditions in St. Petersburg and be willing and available to consistently attend meetings to contribute positively towards the goal of continued improvement.
Meetings are held on the third Wednesday of each month at 7:30 a.m. at St. Petersburg City Hall.
For more information about the committee and to apply, visit stpete.org/BPAC.
Banks graduates UW-Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Tariq Banks of St. Petersburg graduated in May from The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Banks was awarded a master’s degree in business administration.
O’Brien named to dean’s list
BEVERLY, Mass. – Conor O’Brien of Pinellas Park has been named to the dean’s list at Endicott College for the spring semester.
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below "C," have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.
The son of Michelle O’Brien and John O’Brien, Conor is majoring in finance.
