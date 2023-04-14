Bay Pines recognizes assault victims
ST. PETERSBURG — The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System has scheduled displays of Project Clothesline at locations around central and southern Florida during April in support of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The Clothesline Project recognizes veteran survivors of military sexual assault and affords veterans, visitors, and employees the opportunity to see the journey of MST survivors through their artwork.
The Clothesline Project kicked off April 4 at the Bay Pines VA before traveling to nine other VA clinics. The next scheduled local visit is at the USF St. Petersburg campus on April 19. The exhibit can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Details on VA’s MST-related services offered across Bay Pines VA healthcare System are available at MentalHealth.va.gov/MST.
Empath Partners seeks cyclists
ST. PETERSBURG — Empath Partners in Care is fielding a cycling team for the 20th annual SMART (Southern Most HIV/AIDS) Ride taking place Nov. 17-18 from Miami to Key West.
This 165-mile bicycle ride is the second largest of its kind in the country and gives back 100% of dollars raised to AIDS service organizations throughout Florida.
Cyclists as members of We are EPIC agree to raise at least $1,250 for the race and ride.
Crew members are also needed. They will help make sure the riders are provided food and water, bicycles are maintained, cyclists are cheered throughout the race, and honored at the end.
The SMART Ride raised more than $1 million in 2022 and nearly $15 million over its 19-year history. EPIC participated as the We are EPIC cycling team and as crew in the 2022 race and received a check for $150,985. We are EPIC riders raised $30,000 for the 2022 race and ride.
For more information, and to register as a rider or crew member, visit TheSmartRide.org.
EPIC is holding four SMART Ride information social events:
• April 19, 4:30-6:30 p.m., at The Independent, 5016 N. Florida Ave., Tampa.
• April 29, 9:30-11 a.m., EPIC, 3050 First Ave. S, St. Petersburg (breakfast served).
• May 20, 9:30-11 a.m., EPIC, 4702 N. Florida Ave., Tampa (breakfast served).
• May 24, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Grand Central Brewhouse, 2340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.