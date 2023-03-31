Zoning changes to add housing options
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg City Council has approved new zoning rules to create more density for eligible communities and property owners.
The changes give eligible property owners the option to convert their home into or build up to four residences on a typical sized single-family lot.
The two new ordinances for qualified properties now classified as NTM-1 (Neighborhood Traditional Mixed Residential) are effective immediately. The rezoning affects 2,895 properties in the core sections of the city.
The converted home's exterior will resemble the character of the community since it can be no larger than what is currently allowed for a traditional home with a maximum height of 24 feet and maximum width of 40 feet. The lot size and development will dictate the options for expansion, including an accessory dwelling unit or garage apartment, duplex, triplex, or fourplex.
All eligible properties are also within 175 feet of "future major streets" or heavily traveled roads and must have access to an alley for parking. Property owners must also have a minimum of one parking space per unit and designated extra space for garbage pickup and containers for three or more units. The alley must be paved across the entire surface width from the property to the closest street for three or more units.
For more information about the new rules, visit www.StPete.org/NTM.
Car show set for scholarship fund
ST. PETERSBURG — Scroungers Car Club and Smokin 19 will host a car show Friday, April 7, at Smokin 19, 3080 U.S. 19 N.
Registration will begin at 4:30 p.m., with show time from 5-7:30 p.m. Entry fee is $5.
All proceeds will benefit the Kathryne Mezerowski Memorial Scholarship at St. Petersburg College.
For information, text 727-459-3688.
Pepper Fest set for England Brothers Park
PINELLAS PARK — The 16th annual Pinellas Pepper Fest will be held April 1-2 at England Brothers Park, 5010 Dave McKay Way, in Pinellas Park.
The free pet-friendly event will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Activities will include pepper-eating contests, live bands and a variety of spicy sauces.
For information, visit www.pinellaspepperfest.com or text 813-299-3600.
