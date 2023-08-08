ST. PETERSBURG — In the spirit of inclusion and garnering feedback, the City of St. Petersburg has completed a Climate Assessment Survey of its nearly 3,600-employee base, with 1,580 of its team members participating.
The survey is a follow-up to Mayor Ken Welch's commitment, made last fall, to conduct a confidential survey about workplace environment. The survey process was managed by Inclusivity, LLC, a third-party consultant.
"As mayor of this city, it is important for me to listen to our employees' thoughts, idea, and concerns at all levels and embrace transparency," said Welch. “It is my firm belief that our constituents are entitled to this commitment, and so are our city employees.
There were three main elements of the survey: a demographic analysis, in-person and virtual focus groups, and an online organizational survey.
Among the many cited takeaways from the survey: respondents placed a value placed on anonymity, expressed the desire for more "soft skill" management training and requested the strengthening of lines of communication between administration leadership and employees.