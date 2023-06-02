Summer reading program back at libraries
ST. PETERSBURG — Readers of all ages are invited to explore the Summer Reading Program, All Together Now, with the St. Petersburg Library System this summer.
Free educational summer programming will be offered through July 30. The nine-week program encourages readers of all ages to keep reading and learning over the summer while school is out. This year's theme, All Together Now, celebrates community.
The Summer Programming Guides for youth include information on free programming, take-home crafts, reading challenges and prizes, curated book bundles and more. Additionally, youth readers can participate in Reading with the Rays to receive two tickets to a Tampa Bay Rays game and other prizes.
The Summer Programming Guide for adults includes information on lectures, discussions and more for adult readers to promote lifelong learning.
The city of St. Petersburg, in partnership with Summer BreakSpot, provides free meals to children 18 years and younger at several locations throughout St. Pete during summer break.
The James Weldon Johnson Community Library and the South Community Library are participating locations and free meals will be available on weekdays starting May 31 through August 5 from 12 to 1 p.m. More locations can be found at stpeteparksrec.org/summerfood.
More information about the St. Petersburg Library System's summer programming can be found at splibraries.org.
SPC to launch human services degree
St. Petersburg College has created a Bachelor of Science in Human Services degree that will include an embedded Applied Mental Health Advanced Technical Certificate.
The certification will offer critical skill sets to professionals, particularly in the law enforcement field, who face mental health issues – both personally and among the citizens they serve.
Fall Term registration is now open for both programs.
Graduates will help fill a critical need for substance abuse counselors, case managers, outreach workers, and community and social services specialists. The certificate can also be earned as a stand-alone credential.
Students who earn SPC’s Associate in Science in Social and Human Services degree are a great fit for the new bachelor’s degree, which can lead to higher wages, increased opportunities and licensure, the college said.
The bachelor’s degree also prepares students for graduate work in human services, counseling, psychology, addiction studies, health sciences and social work.
Other new programs for fall include one for obtaining a Biotechnology Laboratory Specialist Certificate and another for a Business Analyst Specialist Advanced Technical Certificate.
SPC will also offer a new degree track as part of its Bachelor of Science in Educational Studies and Community Leadership. The Training and Development specialization prepares graduates for careers as trainers, evaluators, policy analysts, researchers, and fundraisers working in community programs.