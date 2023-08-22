ST. PETERSBURG — The city’s public pools have resumed regular hours and before-and-after school care begun at recreation centers as summer programming ended with the start of school.
Recreation officials said 3,733 elementary and middle school aged youth participated in Parks and Recreation summer camp programs. Also, 40,775 breakfast meals and 53,374 lunch meals were served through Parks and Recreation’s food service program, and a total 5,013 children and caregivers participated in library early literacy programs.
Also this summer, 4,032 children were enrolled in swimming lessons, a total 115 youth under the age of 18 were employed by Parks & Recreation, and 448 young golfers participated in the First Tee of St. Petersburg golf camp.
Registration is now open for before and after school care.
For information, visit stpeteparksrec.org.