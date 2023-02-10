Cemetery hosts graduate trainees
ST PETERSBURG – Bay Pines National Cemetery hosted graduates from the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN-8) Graduate Health Administration Training Program on Jan. 24.
The graduates will go onto to become healthcare administration leaders at VA healthcare facilities across the region in Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“Exposure to multiple facets of VA is critical for healthcare leaders,” said Cemetery Director Douglas Maddox who hosted the group. “The importance of understanding the impact of working together toward a ‘One VA’ vision unites us and serves as a cornerstone for these future leaders as they assume positions supporting veterans.”
As part of the experience, graduates received information on veteran burial benefits, a guided tour, and notable burials at the cemetery, which celebrates its 90th anniversary March 16.
VA’s National Cemetery Administration operates 155 national cemeteries and 34 soldiers’ lots and monument sites in 44 states and Puerto Rico. For veterans not buried in a VA national cemetery, VA provides headstones, markers, or medallions to commemorate their service.
SPC ranks among top online
A study by U.S. News & World Report has ranked St. Petersburg College’s online bachelor’s programs first in the Tampa Bay area.
The 2023 study released last week listed SPC first in the Tampa Bay region in three categories: Best Online Bachelor’s, Best Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans and Best Online Bachelor's in Business Programs.
This is the third year in a row that SPC has received top rankings from U.S. News & World Report.
Keep Pinellas Beautiful honors volunteers
ST. PETERSBURG — Keep Pinellas Beautiful will honor its volunteers, partners and sponsors at its annual awards luncheon Friday, Feb. 10, 11 a.m., at Anona United Methodist Church in Largo.
Coca-Cola Beverages Florida will be the presenting sponsor.
The event is free to attend. To register, call 727-533-0402.
Hodges is Pinellas Park citizen of year
PINELLAS PARK — Noreen Hodges was named the Citizen of the Year at the Jan. 27 Pinellas Park Gateway Chamber of Commerce 2023 Awards Gale.
Other award recipients were:
Trichom Health Center — Small Business Award.
Joanne Dauphin State Farm — Medium Business Award.
Grow Financial — Large Business Award.
Kiwanis Club of Pinellas Park — Non-profit Award.
Carmen Cortes Guerrero — Youth Citizen of the Year.
Felix Fred, youth park recreation supervisor, city of Pinellas Park — Lloyd Tingler Good Governance Award.
Dr. Michelle Selsor — Pinellas Park Medical District Exceptional Service Award.
Family Center on Deafness — Pinellas Park Medical District Exceptional Service Award (Non-profit).
Nancy Hodges — Lifetime Achievement Award.
