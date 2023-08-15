KENNETH CITY — Sprouts Farmers Market will open its newest store on Friday, Aug. 18, at 4571 66th St.
A ribbon-cutting will take place at 6:45 a.m. Friday, and the store will open at 7 a.m.
The store then will be from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily
The first 200 shoppers on Friday and Saturday will receive a free reusable goodie bag filled with special products and samples. Inside the store, shoppers can taste new products while they shop at the Vendor Village.
On Sunday, dog lovers will be gifted dog treats from Bundle X Joy and kids will receive a reusable coloring tote activity. Music and prizes giveaway throughout the weekend will add to the festivities.
Customers who text “CITY” to 777-688 will receive 20% off their purchase over the grand opening weekend. when they scan their app account barcode at checkout; up to two redemptions per Sprouts account per day. Shoppers will have the chance to win a $500 Sprouts gift card up until midnight on Aug. 18 when they sign up via the website.