Sell graduates Wisconsin Lutheran
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Michael Sell of Pinellas Park graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in physics during spring commencement ceremonies at Wisconsin Lutheran College.
Businesses picked for Microfund program
ST. PETERSBURG — Some 56 small businesses have been selected to participate in the first cohort of the South St. Petersburg CRA Microfund Program, a new and accessible funding opportunity for businesses located in the South St. Pete Community Redevelopment Area.
For the next few months, business owners will work to develop a personalized capacity-building plan, a business and spending plan, and complete several surveys and a final report. Upon completion of the program, each cohort participant will be eligible to receive up to $10,000 to be used at their discretion based on their planning with their Greenhouse Navigator.
The next cohort and application period is set for fall/winter 2023. Those interested in learning more about the South St. Pete CRA Microfund Program can attend the next information session on Thursday, June 22, at 6 p.m. or visit stpete.org/microfund.