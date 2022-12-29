St. Pete hires diversity manager
ST. PETERSBURG — The city of St. Petersburg has hired Latasha Binder as the manager of the newly created Office of Supplier Diversity. The action comes in response to a study of disparity of city contracts with minority- and women-owned businesses.
In addition, the city has established an Equity in Contracting advisory group that consists of community leaders with a strong interest in business diversity. The group includes representation from Deuces Live Main Street, Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg, Pinellas County, Tampa Bay Black Business Investment Corp., and The NGC Team.
The city's legal staff is drafting an ordinance for City Council to consider in early 2023. The ordinance will create new opportunities for small, minority- and women-owned businesses to participate in city contracting.
For more information about the disparity study, the Office of Supplier Diversity, or how to become a supplier with the city, visit www.stpete.org/OSD.
Bay Pines VA gets cancer accreditation
ST. PETERSBURG — The cancer program at Bay Pines VA Healthcare System has granted a three-year accreditation by the Commission on Cancer, a quality program of the American College of Surgeons.
Bay Pines VA has maintained accreditation for more than 30 years. It is the only VA hospital in Florida, and one of 32 VA hospitals in the country, that is CoC accredited.
To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.
HCA Northside donates toys
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital caregivers provided gifts to 80 children through the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association for the holidays through the hospital’s annual Angel Tree.
“Every year this is one of my most favorite activities that we as a hospital participate in. The generosity of our caregivers is overwhelming and never ceases to amaze me,” said Valerie Powell-Stafford, CEO of HCA Florida Northside Hospital.
Government affairs director hired
ST. PETERSBURG — Mayor Kenneth T. Welch has officially named David Thompson as director of government Affairs. Thompson most recently worked as the senior legislative assistant for Ohio congresswoman Shontel Brown, and previously served as a legislative staffer for Florida congressman Charlie Crist.
Thompson is a graduate of University of South Florida St. Petersburg, where he served as student body president, the external vice-chair of the Florida Student Association, and on the USF St. Petersburg Campus Board.
Reporting directly to Welch's chief of staff Jordan "Doyle" Walsh, Thompson will work closely with the city's state and federal government relations consultants, city administration, and the Communications and Community Engagement team. He is currently pursuing a Master of Public Administration at Florida State University with a concentration in state and local government.
City seeks Gas Plant feedback
ST. PETERSBURG — Members of the public can hear from the four companies who have submitted proposals on the redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 6-9 p.m., at the Coliseum, 535 Fourth St. N.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The presentations also can be viewed via Zoom. Registration is highly encouraged for in-person attendance and required for virtual participation: www.stpete.org/jan4.
The proposers are 50 Plus One, Hines & Tampa Bay Rays, Restoration Associates, and Sugar Hill Community Partners. Feedback on the proposals can be submitted in the following ways:
• Through an online form on the city's website, www.stpete.org/gasplant. The form will be available until Jan. 23.
• Pop-ups will be open at six city sites from Jan. 5 to Jan. 23:
— Campbell Park Recreation Center
— Childs Park
— J.W. Cate Recreation Center
— South Branch Library
— Enoch Davis Center
— North Branch Library
Proposal summaries and renderings will be available for review.
