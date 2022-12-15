HCA Northside hosts food drive
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital caregivers collected and donated food to the Lealman and Asian Neighborhood Family Center for the holidays. Each year, Northside Hospital donates food items to help the center with their holiday food supplies and supports the center with school supplies for their after-school programs.
LANFC provides services and supports to meet the needs of children and families in the Lealman and Asian communities in Pinellas County.
Four offer Gas Plant proposals
ST. PETERSBURG — Four development companies have presented St. Petersburg city officials with their proposals for redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District that is the site of Tropicana Field.
The proposals from 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines & Tampa Bay Rays, Restoration Associates, and Sugar Hill Community Partners are for the 86 acres occupied by the Tampa Bay Rays’ home field and affiliated parking areas.
The city’s Request for Proposals called for additional emphasis on equitable redevelopment, a 17.3-acre carve out for a baseball stadium, specific requirements for affordable and workforce housing and new details that respond to current economic and societal conditions and community sentiment. All proposals will be posted on the city's website.
The proposals will be presented publicly Jan. 4 at the Coliseum.
European soccer pro to Farragut
ST. PETERSBURG — Richard Ainscough, formerly a professional soccer player, has been named varsity soccer head coach at Admiral Farragut Academy.
A U.K. native, Ainscough has played professionally with teams in Finland, Spain and Scotland.
His coaching experience includes three years at Rollins College, and he currently is the assistant head coach at Eckerd College.
Pace 25th anniversary celebrated with $40K donation
PINELLAS PARK — The city of Pinellas Park and the Pinellas Park Police Department helped Pace Center for Girls celebrate its 25th anniversary with a $40,000 donation.
In presenting the ceremonial check Dec. 6, City Manager Bart Diebold said “Pace’s unique model is backed by decades of experience in delivering evidence-based programming and demonstrating successful results and outcomes for the girls they serve. We are proud to support Pace Pinellas and help girls build a brighter future.”
Since its founding in 1997, Pace Pinellas has served over 1,500 girls throughout Pinellas County, Pace said.
“For many girls, Pace is a safe space where they know they will be cared for, and their needs will be met,” officials said. “Pace’s model aims to ensure that things like technology, transportation and finances do not become a barrier to providing the holistic services that girls need.”
All Children’s repeats as top hospital
ST. PETERSBURG — Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital has once again been named a top children’s hospital for patient safety and quality by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization among the standard-setters for health care safety and quality. It is the second year the hospital has been named to the list, and Johns Hopkins All Children’s remains as the only pediatric hospital in the Tampa Bay area named to the list.
More than 2,200 hospitals were considered for the award, while only 115 hospitals were selected as Top Hospitals.
To see the full list of institutions honored as 2022 Top Hospitals, visit LeapfrogGroup.org/TopHospitals.
