ST. PETERSBURG — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection has awarded the city $20.4 million for a range of infrastructure projects.
“These (funds) will enable the city to make necessary infrastructure improvements that will mitigate flooding and increase utility-service reliability," said St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch. "Investing in improvements that upgrade aging infrastructure is a top priority for my administration. These types of opportunities help to strengthen St. Pete's framework and systems."
Approximately $11.6 million will be used to mitigate stormwater flooding at Lake Maggiore in the Salt Creek basin. And $8.9 million will be used to replace maintenance buildings at the Southwest Water Reclamation Facility and the Northeast Water Reclamation Facility “in order to increase service reliability and safety during extreme weather events like hurricanes,” officials said,