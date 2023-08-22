ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital caregivers recently collected school supplies for Blanton Elementary School to assist students and teachers as the new school year got underway.
The caregivers donated bins of backpacks, binders, pencil cases and folders that were delivered to the school as part of the hospital’s commitment to show up for students and teachers.
HCA Florida Northside Hospital has provided supplies and other support to the school in the past. This year, the donation is part of HCA Florida Healthcare’s first statewide We Show Up for Our Schools month of service in July.