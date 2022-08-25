St. Pete's Large Chief of the Year
ST. PETERSBURG – St. Petersburg Fire Chief James Large was named Florida Fire Chief of the Year during the annual meeting of the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association held in July in Naples.
Large has been with St. Petersburg Fire Rescue since 1974 and has served as the Fire Chief since 2006.
The St. Petersburg Fire Department noted: “Over his 48-year career, his vast list of accomplishments includes obtaining and maintaining accreditation and ISO Class 1 designation for the department, implementing a fire cadet program, instituting three COVID-19 Strike Team Units, and establishing a comprehensive behavioral health program focused on mental well-being to lower the risk of suicide within the fire service. He is recognized by his peers for his commitment to the organization and the community.”
SPC receives $125K for scholarships
St. Petersburg College has announced a new scholarship to support residents in South St. Petersburg who want to take the first step on a new career pathway in viable workforce industries.
The Speer Foundation has awarded the college a $125,000 grant to fund the First Step Scholarship. The grant will help SPC increase economic mobility in the Tampa Bay region and address the needs of employers in key industries.
Recipients will receive a scholarship for full tuition, books, and materials related to the training of their choice in the areas of specialized manufacturing, financial services, data analytics, and creative arts and design.
To apply for the scholarship, visit stpe.co/firststepscholarship. For more information, contact SPC Director of Workforce Education Eric McClendon at 727-341-3508 or email mcclendon.eric@spcollege.edu.
Adelphi Trust gets charter
ST. PETERSBURG – Adelphi Trust, which is majority-owned by women, has received its charter from the Florida Office of Financial Regulation.
Adelphi is now authorized to provide fiduciary services to clients for all their investment management, wealth strategies, and trust administration needs.
“This is a landmark moment for the state of Florida and the nation,” said Kathleen Shanahan, Adelphi Trust board member and CEO of Turtle & Hughes, one of the largest electrical/industrial distribution companies in the country. “To finally have a woman-owned and woman-led trust company here in Florida means women have reached the upper echelons of capital management and banking.”
The Adelphi Trust Company’s office is located on the 12th floor of the City Center building in downtown St. Petersburg. It will be open to the public on Sept. 1.
