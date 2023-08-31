ST. PETERSBURG — The city was recently awarded $2.5 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to protect children and families from lead-based paint hazards.
The funding will be used to implement a new lead hazard reduction program, which identify and control lead-based paint hazards in privately-owned rentals or owner-occupied housing, with emphasis on underserved residents of the south St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area.
St. Petersburg is the only city in Florida that was awarded funding.