ST. PETERSBURG — To continue assisting communities affected by Hurricane Idalia, the Duke Energy Foundation is committing an additional $100,000 in grants to support local recovery and disaster relief efforts in Florida.
The funds will be focused on delivering basic needs support and bolstering recovery efforts for those communities that have been severely impacted by Hurricane Idalia. This includes $25,000 to Feeding Florida, $25,000 to support Florida’s agriculture community and an additional $50,000 to support local recovery efforts in north Florida.
In advance of the storm, the Duke Energy Foundation donated $250,000 to the American Red Cross’ disaster responder program and $50,000 to the Volunteer Florida Foundation.