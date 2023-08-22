ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg Distillery, 800 31st St. S., has announced it will open its Spirit Garden on Friday, Sept. 1.
The outdoor space will combine the distillery’s handcrafted spirits, Italian cuisine, and a relaxing Florida vibe. Featuring live music and giveaways, the Sept. 1 grand opening will take place from 6-10 p.m.
Situated at the entrance of the tasting room, the garden area will feature covered outdoor seating, music, cornhole and other games. Restaurant partner Cala Italian Kitchen will add traditional Italian cuisine to the garden experience, serving up a variety of dishes including a mouth-watering selection of fresh focaccia breads, pizzas and pastas.
Regular operating hours for the Spirit Garden will be Tuesday through Thursday from 5-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5-11 p.m., and Sunday from 5-9 p.m.
For more information, visit StPetersburgDistillery.com or follow the company on Instagram or Facebook.