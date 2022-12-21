Bishop to celebrate Mass
The Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg has announced that Bishop Gregory Parkes will celebrate Mass at the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle, 5815 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg, at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
The mass also will be livestreamed at www.dosp.org/livestream.
World Affairs confab set for USF-St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG — The 11th annual St. Petersburg Conference on World Affairs will be held Feb. 21-24 at the USF-St. Petersburg Student Center and at Eckerd College.
Under the general theme of “Power and Empowerment” – in political, military, economic and social spheres, the conference will spotlight “A Year of War in Ukraine.” Other panel topics will include authoritarianism, great power competition, and empowering women.
Attendees will also examine religion and politics, “sports washing,” the power of international sports organizations, and the looting and destruction of art and cultural heritage in times of conflict.
Speakers include Iryna Rubis, a Ukrainian human rights advocate who heads the civil society group Pislyazavtra; James Melville, former U.S. ambassador to Estonia; David E. Hoffman, Washington Post contributing editor and editorial board member; Vanessa Martinez, founder and director of Girl Reports, Inc., a community-based education program in Nepal that empowers underserved girls through journalism; Rick Kriseman, former mayor of St. Petersburg; and Dr. Rony Brauman, former president of Doctors Without Borders (Médecins sans Frontières ).
Eckerd College will host the evening keynote event on Feb. 21 and the closing address on Feb. 24.
Members of the public may attend any of the events for free, but they must pre-register online at www.worldaffairsconference.org. VIP tickets, which include reserved seating, daily boxed luncheons, and special events, are available for a donation of $250 per person.
Those wishing to participate virtually may do so free of charge by registering on the conference website.