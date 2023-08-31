ST. PETERSBURG — The Warehouse Arts District Association, in collaboration with partners including Urban Stillhouse, Horse Soldiers, WUSF, Sunscreen Film Festival, Admiral Farragut Academy, St. Petersburg College, and the City of St. Petersburg, will hold a series of events dedicated to honoring fallen heroes in September.
The events will take place Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10. and aim to “offer a meaningful platform to remember, reflect, and engage in open dialog about the lasting impact of the tragic events on September 11, 2001,” WADA said.
• Dinner & Movie – Saturday, Sept. 9, 6 p.m. The weekend will begin at Urban Stillhouse, 2232 5th Ave. S., with a dinner and opportunity to engage with Green Berets, Navy Seals and special Ops Veterans who responded to the 9/11 attacks.
At 8 p.m., co-presented by Sunscreen Film Festival, the action/drama “12 Strong” will play next-door at the ArtsXchange Outdoor Theater at 515 22nd St. S. The event will conclude with a Q&A session featuring a distinguished Horse Soldier team member and Special Ops Veteran. The Horse Soldiers are a group of special operations officers who answered the call to defend the country just days after the events of September 11, 2001.
Tickets for the Saturday events are $125; to purchase, visit https://warehouseartsdistrict.wildapricot.org/event-5369031
• Ceremony & Panel Event – Sunday, Sept. 10.Beginning at 10 a.m., a 9/11 ceremony will take place at the RISE Monument, located at 515 22nd St. S., followed by a panel discussion inside the Tully-Levine Gallery from 11 a.m. to noon, where roles will be reversed and a panel of experts, first responders and survivors of the 9/11 attacks will respond to audience’s statements and questions. Sunday’s events are free of charge, but attendees are required to RSVP at https://warehouseartsdistrict.wildapricot.org/event-5369031.