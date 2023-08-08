ST. PETERESBURG — The Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg and Bayfront Health will award $2.9 million in grants for programs focused on south St. Petersburg.
The two organizations will split the funds between their strategic priorities: $1.1 million will go towards mental Health and wellness for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), and $1.8 million will fund work in economic equity and justice.
“We’re excited to support the South St. Petersburg community with these critical grant funds,” said Bayfront Health St. Petersburg President John Moore. “We strive to be a dependable resource for our community, and we look forward to funding impactful projects through this partnership with the Foundation for a Healthy St Petersburg.”
To learn more, visit https://healthystpete.foundation/.