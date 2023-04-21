Rays to honor Jackie Robinson
ST. PETERSBURG — The Tampa Bay Rays will honor the 76th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier in 1947 with community events and an annual investment of $100,000 to support organizations committed to ending systemic racism.
The Rays Baseball Foundation and Rowdies Soccer Fund have announced the recipients for the 2023 Racial Equity Grant. Each recipient will receive $20,000 in funding to support their community efforts to make an impact in the areas of housing, workforce development, health equity, criminal justice reform, education and youth development.
Recipients include the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg College Foundation, University Area Community Development Corporation, United Negro College Fund and United Way Suncoast-Campbell Park Resource Center.
Prior to the April 21 game against the Chicago White Sox, at 6:40 p.m. students from the Poynter Institute’s Write Field Program will have the opportunity to interview Bally Sports Sun analyst Denard Span. For the ceremonial first pitch, the Rays will invite American film producer Will Packer, founder of Will Packer Productions and Will Packer Media, and Mordecai Walker, the oldest living resident of the former Gas Plant District.
The five Racial Equity Grant recipients will be recognized during the game.
VA rep honored for suicide prevention
BAY PINES — Patrick Young, a Bay Pines National Cemetery representative, has been nominated for an award from the National Cemetery Association for his efforts in preventing a veteran from committing suicide.
Last summer, Young took a phone call in his office at the cemetery. On the other end was a veteran in crisis. Young, who had recently transferred from Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, immediately recognized the Veteran he was speaking with was suicidal.
As they spoke, both men realized they had a friendship with another veteran buried at Bay Pines National Cemetery. Over the course of the next 30 minutes, Young was able to build a bond of trust with the veteran that resulted in him providing details on his location and accepting help.
Young’s efforts earned him a nomination for the National Cemetery Administration Outstanding Team Member of the Year. He finished second, and the Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs, U.S. Army retired Maj. Gen. Matthew Quinn traveled to Bay Pines to present Young with his finalist plaque and offer his congratulations.
HCA Northside Hospital CEO honored
ST. PETERSBURG — Valerie Powell-Stafford, CEO of HCA Florida Northside Hospital, is among five women celebrated April 16 as “2023 First Lady in African American History” honorees.
Other women who also were honored at the gala hosted by the Woodson African American Museum were Shermane Andrews, Rev. Mardie J. Chapman, Karen Pritchett and Sherron Rogers
2022 honorees at the gala were Dr. Sandra Braham, Dr. Cynthia Johnson, Jeanne Milkey, Bemertria Simmons, Erica Sutherland and Donna Welch.
The event, held at the James Museum of Western and Wildlife, recognized the significant accomplishments of those who have contributed to excellence in African American history and contributors to further causes relative to advancing Black culture.