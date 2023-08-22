ST. PETERSBURG — The city of St. Petersburg has several boards and committees with vacancies that are seeking residents to serve.
Those include:
• Advisory Commission on Aging — four vacancies. The commission leverages and advocates for programs and resources that protect and ensure quality of life for St. Petersburg's aging community. More information can be found at www.stpete.org/aca.
• Board of Trustees of the Police Pension Fund — two vacancies. The board is responsible for the administration, operation, and investments of the Police Pension Plan. More information can be found at www.stpete.org/ppb.
• Committee to Advocate for Persons with Impairment — four vacancies. The committee advises City Council on issues and to advocate on behalf of persons with disabilities. More information: www.stpete.org/capi.
• Community Benefits Advisory Council — multiple vacancies. The council is a non-partisan board that advises the mayor, city council and the citizens of St. Pete. More information: www.stpete.org/cbac.
• Civilian Police Review Committee — one vacanc. The committee is a volunteer advisory body whose purpose is to review citizen-generated complaint cases and cases that have received a high level of community interest, which have been filed against St. Petersburg police officers. More information: www.stpete.org/cprc.
• Development Review Commission — two vacancies. The commission evaluates and acts on the development proposals within the City in order to ensure compliance with the Comprehensive Plan, zoning ordinance, and other appropriate city regulations. More information: www.stpete.org/drc.
• Investment Oversight Committee —multiple vacancies. The committee meets to discuss prior investment activities, recommend changes in investment strategies, and make suggestions on portfolio management and internal controls. More information: www.stpete.org/ioc